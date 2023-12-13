Madubuike had seven tackles (five solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Rams.

Madubuike extended his streak of at least 0.5 sacks to 10 games when he got to Matthew Stafford late in the first quarter for an eight-yard loss. He's already registered career highs in tackles (44) and sacks (11) in his fourth year in the NFL and is a large reason the Ravens lead the league with 49 sacks.