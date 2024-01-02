Madubuike recorded five tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's 56-19 win versus the Dolphins.

Madubuike registered in the sack column for the 12th time in his last 13 games Sunday, extending an extraordinary run for a 300-pound defensive lineman. He's tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks going into Week 18, but it's possible Baltimore could opt to rest the big man Saturday with the top seed in the AFC already locked up.