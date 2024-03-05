The Ravens officially placed the franchise tag on Madubuike on Tuesday.

Madubuike will earn $22.1 million in guaranteed money for the 2024 campaign if he plays on the franchise tag, but he and Baltimore have until mid-July to continue negotiating a long-term deal. The 2020 third-round pick is coming off a breakout season in which he racked up 38 tackles, 13.0 sacks and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games, while earning his first Pro Bowl nod. In his previous three seasons combined, Madubuike had totaled 8.5 sacks.