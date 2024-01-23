Madubuike had a breakout regular season in 2023 with 13.0 sacks to go with 56 total tackles over 17 games.

The Texas A&M product picked a good time to have the best year of his career as he emerged as one of the best pass-rushers in football despite playing defensive end in a 3-4 scheme. Only Trey Hendrickson, Maxx Crosby, Aidan Hutchinson and Myles Garrett registered more sacks as a defensive end than Madubuike, and all four of those players play in a 4-3 scheme. Madubuike's ability to collapse the pocket and rush the passer from his spot on the defensive line has been invaluable, and he is a big part of why the Ravens defense has been among the league's best this season. Madubuike and the Ravens host the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.