Madubuike agreed to a four-year, $98 million deal with the Ravens on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Baltimore placed the franchise tag on Madubuike less than a week ago, but the two sides have now come to a long-term extension. According to Schefter, $75.5 million of Madubuike's contract is guaranteed and he received $53.5 million at signing. The 26-year-old defensive lineman is coming off the best season of his career, recording 56 total tackles, including 13.0 sacks, while also forcing two fumbles and receiving second-team All-Pro honors in 2023. Madubuike is now the second-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL with a $24.5 million annual salary, and he's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses for years to come.