Madubuike will probably receive the franchise tag if he can not agree on a contract extension before the start of free agency, according to general manager Eric DeCosta, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Madubuike enjoyed a breakout 2023 campaign, that saw him record career highs with 38 tackles, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles while earning Pro Bowl honors. Although it appears the 25-year-old is unlikely to hit the open market, he'd be considered one of the best options available at any position, in free agency.