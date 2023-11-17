Tucker connected on both of his field-goal tries and all four of his extra-point attempts Thursday against the Bengals.

Tucker got back on track Thursday after having a kick blocked in Week 10 against the Browns. He is tied for fifth in field goals made with 19 and the Ravens' high-flying offense of late puts Tucker second in the league in made extra points as well (33). Tucker and the Ravens head to Los Angeles in what should be another high-scoring affair in Week 12.