Tucker converted all eight of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 56-19 victory over the Dolphins.

It was a prolific day for the Ravens offense and a busy day for Tucker as he set a new season-high for XPA. He converted each attempt, bringing him to 50-for-51 on extra points this season. Tucker ranks second in fantasy points among kickers entering Week 18, trailing only Dallas' Brandon Aubrey. The Ravens host the Steelers to close out the regular season.