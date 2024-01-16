Tucker finished the regular season going 32 of 37 on field goal tries and 51 of 52 on extra points. He converted just one of five attempts from beyond 50 yards.

It was another strong season from Tucker, who was nearly automatic from inside of 50 yards (96 percent). He wasn't as prolific from long range as in years past, such as his nine makes from 50+ in 2022 on 14 attempts. Still, the 32-year-old veteran finished as the No.3 fantasy kicker for the second consecutive year. Tucker and the Ravens will begin their playoff journey Saturday against the Texans.