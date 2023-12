Tucker made all four of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Monday night's 33-19 win over the 49ers.

Tucker's field goals came from 28, 41, 28 and 24 yards. With as many PATs to boot, his 15 total points Sunday marked his second-highest tally this season. With three straight games with double-digit points, Tucker ranks second among kickers in scoring with two weeks remaining.