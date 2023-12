Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 23-7 win over the Jaguars.

Tucker converted field goals from 43, 26 and 34 yards. With a couple PATs as well, the future Hall of Famer has now notched double-digit points in three of his last four games. With 120 points total, only two kickers top Tucker in scoring through 15 weeks this season.