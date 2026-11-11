Tucker will remain on the Chiefs' practice squad, with head coach Andy Reid announcing Wednesday that the team is sticking with Harrison Butker, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker signed to the Chiefs' practice squad ahead of Week 8 after current starter Harrison Butker went one for three on field goals in Week 7 against the Seahawks. It appears Kansas City is keeping Tucker as a contingency option for later in the season if Butker continues to struggle. Butker is 12-for-19 on field goal attempts and 22-for-23 for the season.