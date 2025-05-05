The Ravens have released Tucker.

Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Tucker -- who had been with the Ravens since 2012 -- remains under league investigation for potential improper conduct, and the team now has elected to part ways with the veteran kicker, who converted 22 of his 30 field-goal attempts over 17 regular-season games in 2024. Tyler Loop, who was selected in the sixth round of last month's draft, thus appears to be in line to handle Baltimore's kicking duties this coming season, though it's possible the team could add some depth at the position ahead of training camp.