Tucker had a tryout with the Jets on Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

After all the roster jostling involved on cut-down day Monday, the Jets boast two kickers on their roster: Blake Grupe on the active roster and Jason Sanders on the practice squad. Clearly dissatisfied with the state of the position, the team held tryouts for not only Tucker, but Michael Badgley and Joshua Karty. Tucker spent the 2025 season out of pro football, mostly due to a 10-game suspension, but he could find himself employed again if he somewhat resembles his former status as the NFL's most accurate kicker.