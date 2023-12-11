Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-31 overtime win over the Rams.

Tucker was perfect on a day where every kick mattered as the two teams played a tight back-and-forth affair in Week 14. The Texas product connected from 31, 47 and 33 yards out respectively to help get Baltimore a victory. Next up for Tucker and the Ravens is a Week 15 matchup with the Jaguars.