Play

Jackson (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson sat out practice Tuesday, but the QB has moved past a bout with the flu and will resume his preparations for the Ravens' Jan. 11 playoff opener versus an opponent to be determined by the results of this weekend's Wild Card round.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories