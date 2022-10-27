Andrews (knee) is hopeful that he'll be able to play Thursday night against the Buccaneers, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Andrews was deemed a non-participant at practice Monday through Wednesday before being listed as questionable for the contest, but the tight end was able to play through his knee issue in this past Sunday's win over the Browns, while seeing action on 56 of a possible 64 snaps on offense. Confirmation of Andrews' Week 8 status will arrive once the Ravens' inactives are posted ahead of Thursday's 8:15 ET kickoff, but if he ends up out or limited, added snaps would be available for Isaiah Likely, Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle.