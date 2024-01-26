Andrews (leg) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

The Ravens removed Andrews from injured reserve earlier Friday, with head coach John Harbaugh clarifying shortly thereafter that he intended for the tight end to play. Andrews' lack of designation heading into Sunday confirms that he'll be available for the AFC Championship Game, a development that doesn't come as much of a surprise after the tight end was listed as a full participant on every practice report since last Wednesday. According to Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site, Andrews declined to comment Friday on what his snap count might look like Sunday, leaving it unclear if he'll return to his pre-injury role or cede snaps to highly capable backup Isaiah Likely. Either way, Andrews will be playing in his first game since suffering a fibula fracture and ankle ligament injury in a Nov. 16 win over the Bengals in Week 11.