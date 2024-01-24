Andrews (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.

Since the Ravens designated Andrews for return from injured reserve Jan. 12, he managed back-to-back uncapped practices last week but wasn't activated ahead of this past Saturday's divisional-round win against the Texans. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Wednesday that Andrews is expected to get back on the active roster for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, and his ensuing full session seems to reiterate that point. Baltimore will need to activate Andrews by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for the tight end to be available one day later.