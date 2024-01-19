The Ravens didn't activate Andrews (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's divisional-round contest against the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Andrews has been on injured reserve since cracking his left fibula and suffering ligament damage in his left ankle on Nov. 16, but Baltimore opened his practice window last Friday, and he followed that up with an LP/FP/FP practice regimen this week. The team will continue to exercise caution with their top tight end, though, with his next game action contingent on his teammates securing a spot in the AFC Championship Game. In the meantime, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar will continue to handle TE reps for the Ravens.