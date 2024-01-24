Andrews (ankle) is expected to be activated from injured reserve and play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Andrews logged two full practice sessions ahead of last Saturday's divisional-round win over the Texans, but he wasn't officially activated from IR in advance of the contest. Now set to take part in full practices for the second week in a row, Andrews appears to be trending toward a return to the lineup Sunday, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks after he required surgery in November to address damage to his left fibula and left ankle. Isaiah Likely has impressed while filling in as Baltimore's top tight end, so the team will have the luxury of easing Andrews into action if he isn't ready for his usual full snap share Sunday.