Andrews (leg) secured both targets for 15 yards in the Ravens' 17-10 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Andrews' remarkable recovery and return from a significant mid-November leg injury culminated in an underwhelming performance, with Lamar Jackson often facing pressure from the Chiefs' aggressive front and Andrews, along with the rest of Baltimore's pass catchers, struggling to get open. The fact the talented tight end managed to get healthy enough to suit up is certainly encouraging from a longer-term perspective, however, and Andrews is expected back next season, albeit with a hefty $16.9 million cap hit, in what will be the fourth year of a five-year deal signed before the 2021 season.