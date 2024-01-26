The Ravens activated Andrews (ankle) from injured reserve Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Andrews, who the Ravens reportedly expect to make his return to the field during Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup against Kansas City, is now officially eligible to do so now that he's back on the active roster. The star tight end was designated for return from injured reserve Jan. 12 and has since put forth a number of full practice sessions. Those are all positive indications that Andrews, who at this point looks fully on track to suit up Sunday, may be able to hit the ground running in his first NFL action since Week 11.