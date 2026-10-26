Andrews caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Bengals.

Andrews reeled in three or fewer passes for the second straight game and third time overall this season, and he has now gone five games in a row without recording 30-plus receiving yards. The tight end's production will likely go up once Lamar Jackson (ankle) is able to return, but he no longer appears to be a must-roster asset in fantasy football. Through seven games this season, Andrews has caught 26 of 37 targets for 204 yards and one touchdown.