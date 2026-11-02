Andrews caught three of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bills.

Though Lamar Jackson (ankle) made his awaited return to the lineup, his stay lasted just one offensive snap Sunday before suffering a serious thumb injury. Tyler Huntley then exited the game with a toe injury in the second quarter, forcing undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into emergency QB duties. No Ravens player produced even 25 receiving yards against Buffalo. Andrews has been in an extended slump and won't be a trustworthy fantasy tight end for Thursday night against the Jaguars.