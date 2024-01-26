Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Andrews (leg) will play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs "unless there's some kind of a problem" following his activation from injured reserve.

Harbaugh is merely stating the obvious -- that Andrews is being activated to play and not just as a decoy/distraction. The Ravens presumably would've removed him from injured reserve last week before facing the Texans if they sought to benefit from deception, so the real question now entails the extent of Andrews' role rather than whether or not he'll play. On that front, the Ravens aren't likely to reveal anything ahead of time, so we'll probably have to wait until Sunday to see how TE snaps are split between Andrews and capable backup Isaiah Likely. As well as Likely has played the past couple months, Andrews is still bigger, faster and more experienced, though he won't necessarily have his usual speed/explosiveness in the first game back after missing nine weeks.