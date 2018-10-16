Judon recorded three tackles, all solo, and a sack across 27 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Titans.

The Ravens took Marcus Mariota to the ground 11 times Sunday, an overall dominating performance by the defense. Judon now has 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season, but will have his hands full with the Saints offense this Sunday, who have only allowed eight sacks on the year.