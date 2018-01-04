Ravens' Mike Wallace: Decent season in contract year
Wallace finished the season with 52 receptions for 748 yards and four touchdowns on 92 targets.
The veteran receiver's production took a dip from his first season in Baltimore across the board save for yards-per-reception (14.4), but it was still a fine all-around campaign for Wallace playing in a clunky offense with subpar quarterback play. He finished as a top-40 receiver in standard formats and his calling card -- speed -- was still on display as he reeled in 11 receptions of 20-or-more yards, which tied for his best in a season since leaving Pittsburgh. Wallace will hit free agency this offseason as a 31-year-old receiver with a perceived dependence on speed, so the chances of him landing a deal beyond two years are essentially null, but Wallace has shown he has enough in the tank to be a No.2 or No. 3 for a receiver-needy team.
