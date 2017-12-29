Ravens' Mike Wallace: Logs another full practice

Wallace (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, but nonetheless is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The official game designation doesn't mean much, as the Ravens typically opt to list players as "questionable" rather than removing them from the injury report. Wallace should be fine to handle his usual workload, seeking a seventh consecutive game as the team leader in receiving yards. As of Friday afternoon, the forecast for Sunday in Baltimore calls for a high of 25 degrees and winds around 15 miles per hour, albeit without any precipitation.