Queen made nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Titans.
Queen missed a handful of snaps in Sunday's game because of some bumps and bruises, but he still managed to lead the team in tackles, extending his team high to 70 stops through 10 games. The rookie out of LSU is a dependable fantasy asset, and 100 tackles this season is a reasonable goal. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling in a crucial divisional matchup against Pittsburgh on Thursday.
