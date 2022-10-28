Bateman aggravated his foot injury in Thursday's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bateman was questionable leading up to the Ravens' Week 8 matchup with a foot injury that has nagged him for the past three weeks. He managed to suit up but was minimally involved before being formally ruled out midway through the third quarter. It's unclear if Bateman may be forced to miss additional time, though he'll have nine days until Baltimore's Week 9 matchup against the Saints.