Bateman signed a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

Bateman was already under contract through the upcoming season in the final year of his rookie deal, but the Ravens had until May 2 to decide whether to exercise the receiver's $14.44 million team option for 2025. By reaching an extension with Bateman, the Ravens will no longer have to decide on whether to exercise or decline the option, as he's now on the team's books through 2026. The 24-year-old appeared in 16 of the Ravens' 17 regular-season games this past season, catching 32 of 56 targets for 367 yards and one touchdown. Despite Bateman's underwhelming production during his third NFL season, head coach John Harbaugh noted earlier in the offseason that he views the wideout as a candidate to "take a big step" forward in 2024, per Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site. The Ravens' pass-catching corps should look mostly similar in 2024 as it did in 2023, as No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers is entering his second season and standout tight end Mark Andrews is back in the fold, though Odell Beckham is currently a free agent and may not be brought back.