Bateman caught two of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Bengals.

Bateman was able to handle a full workload for the first time since Week 5 after dealing with a shoulder injury, and the wide receiver was on the field for 74 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Bateman finished tied for third on the team in targets with running back Justice Hill and tight end Mark Andrews, and his 33 receiving yards ranked third. The wide receiver and the rest of the team's pass catchers would stand to see an increase in production if Lamar Jackson (ankle) is able to return to action in Week 8 versus Buffalo.