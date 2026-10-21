Bateman (shoulder) is taking part in Wednesday's practice, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bateman sustained a shoulder injury during this past Sunday's loss at Cleveland and wasn't able to return. Head coach Jesse Minter told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic on Monday that Bateman "should be OK," and the wide receiver's ability to mix into drills only days after the incident indicates he's trending in the right direction. Wednesday's practice report will reveal Bateman's activity level to begin Week 7 prep.