Rashod Bateman was not targeted on 27 snaps in Saturday's loss to the Steelers.

With Tyler Huntley in at quarterback and Lamar Jackson resting for the postseason, Baltimore's passing game was always going to look different in Week 18. That proved to be true as running back Justice Hill led the team with twice as many targets (10) as any other Baltimore pass-catcher. Huntley averages just 6.1 yards downfield on his throws while Bateman's average depth of target checks in at 14.1 yards, so his routes were not run in areas of the field that Huntley often looks to throw. Prior to Week 18, Bateman had averaged five targets per game over his last five outings, catching 12 of them for 152 yards and no touchdowns. Bateman and the Ravens will be idle this week before returning to action in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.