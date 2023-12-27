Bateman caught one of four targets for 14 yards in Monday's 33-19 win over the 49ers.

Bateman's was held under 20 receiving yards for the sixth time this season, as the wideout continues to produce modestly each week. The 24-year-old's solid usage is promising, but he has struggled throughout the season to make much noise as a fantasy contributor. Bateman will look to get more involved when the Ravens host the Dolphins in Week 17.