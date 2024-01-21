Bateman recorded three receptions on three targets for 39 yards in Saturday's 34-10 win over the Texans.

Baltimore dominated the Texans on the ground, limiting its need to take to the air. That led to diminished volume for all of the team's pass catchers, allowing Bateman to finish tied for third on the team in targets. His first catch was his most impactful, as it pushed the Ravens into field-goal range on their first offensive possession. Bateman also tacked on a 21-yard gain in the third quarter, the team's second-longest gain from scrimmage. He's had a disappointing season overall, though Bateman now has multiple catches in four of his last six contests.