Bateman finished the 2023 season with 32 catches for 367 yards and one touchdown on 56 targets.

The bright spot for Bateman was that he was able to stay healthy for most of the season and play a career-high 16 games. Other than that, it was a down season in what was an important year for the former first-round pick. He caught just 57 percent of his targets and had a 7.1 percent drop rate. Bateman was also not a threat after the catch with an average of 2.1 YAC per reception. Quarterback Lamar Jackson averaged 8.0 yards per attempt but Bateman averaged just 6.6 yards per target. Bateman's role was sound with the second-most snaps on the team among receivers, he just wasn't able to draw targets rapidly or convert those targets efficiently. Bateman now enters the final year of his rookie deal with significant pressure to produce. It's also worth noting that the Ravens could look to add a receiver in what is widely considered to be a strong group in the draft.