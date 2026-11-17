Bateman brought in three of five targets for 42 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.

Bateman put together a solid performance during his first opportunity to work with Jacoby Brissett, posting his best receiving yardage total since Week 5. The veteran wideout also recorded multiple receptions for the first time in three games, and two of his three catches went for first downs. Bateman seemed to lay a solid foundation with his new signal-caller, and he'll look to continue building on it in a Week 11 road matchup against the Panthers.