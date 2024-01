Bateman secured four of six targets for 54 yards in the Ravens' 56-19 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Bateman's numbers were not particularly remarkable, but it's worth noting he led the team in targets while checking in second in receptions. The second-year wideout's catch and yardage totals were also season highs, but it remains to be seen if Bateman will have a chance to build on them in Week 18 against the Steelers with Baltimore already having clinched the AFC's top seed.