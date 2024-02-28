Coach John Harbaugh reiterated Wednesday that he expects Bateman to "take a big step" forward in 2024.

Harbaugh made similar comments in early February, telling reporters that the 2021 first-round pick will be a starter in 2024 and is expected to take a lot more snaps. On the other hand, the Ravens have already re-signed WR Nelson Agholor, and Harbaugh said he's also hoping to keep Odell Beckham around. Neither of those guys would automatically block Bateman from a starting job, but both could be threats to his quantity of snaps/routes, just as they were in 2023. Bateman did seem to get open more often as 2023 progressed, perhaps regaining explosiveness with time after undergoing season-ending Lisfranc surgery the year prior. A breakout of sorts is certainly possible, but it probably wouldn't translate to much in fantasy terms given that the Ravens routinely rank near the bottom of the league in pass attempts and have WR Zay Flowers and TE Mark Andrews to account for a large chunk of the targets.