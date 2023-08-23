Bateman said Wednesday that his surgically-repaired foot feels "99 percent" healthy, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Bateman underwent Lisfranc surgery last November and started training camp on the PUP list. He was activated Aug. 9 and progressed to 11-on-11 work and team drills just last week. As long as he steers clear of any setbacks with the foot coming out of Saturday's preseason finale versus the Buccaneers, Bateman should enter Week 1 without any restrictions. Bateman should be a fixture in three-receiver sets alongside Zay Flowers, and Odell Beckham, with veteran Nelson Agholor subbing in as the No. 4 wideout.