Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Records sack in blowout win
Suggs recorded two tackles, including a sack in a 47-3 thrashing of the Bills in Week 1.
Suggs has been a menace for quarterbacks since entering the NFL in 2003. He's now tied for 16th all-time in sacks and is coming off of a 11.0 sack campaign in 2017. He'll look to keep up the strong performance in Week 2 against the Bengals.
