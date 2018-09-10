Suggs recorded two tackles, including a sack in a 47-3 thrashing of the Bills in Week 1.

Suggs has been a menace for quarterbacks since entering the NFL in 2003. He's now tied for 16th all-time in sacks and is coming off of a 11.0 sack campaign in 2017. He'll look to keep up the strong performance in Week 2 against the Bengals.

