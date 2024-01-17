Flowers (calf) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The upgraded status after limited participation Tuesday confirms the general feeling that Flowers was never in danger of missing Saturday's game against Houston. He probably would've been able to play Week 18 and in the wild-card round if he'd been needed, and he now figures to fill his usual role as the No. 1 receiver this weekend against the Texans. QB Lamar Jackson may even have his full complement of receiving weapons, as TE Mark Andrews (ankle) also managed a full practice Wednesday.