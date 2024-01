Flowers (calf) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flowers was inactive for the Ravens' regular-season finale this past Saturday against the Steelers, but with the team having secured a first-round playoff bye, the wideout has added time to recover from his calf issue ahead of the divisional round. Look for added clarity regarding Flowers' postseason status to arrive next week, when Baltimore will be required to post injury reports.