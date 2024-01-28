Flowers secured five of eight targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed twice for four yards in the Ravens' 17-10 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Flowers' turnover was of such importance that it nearly overshadowed his otherwise spectacular performance in his second career postseason game. The rookie first-round pick recorded a picturesque 30-yard scoring grab in the first quarter to answer the Chiefs' first touchdown and then added a 54-yard reception to kick off a late third-quarter drive. However, Flowers was flagged for taunting at the end of that play, and the 15 yards that cost Baltimore may have changed the dynamic of their play calling. Instead of focusing on the run, the Ravens took to the air, and Flowers eventually fumbled just before crossing the goal line at the end of an eight-yard grab, a critical turnover given the game's final score. The disappointing end to the season doesn't take away from the optimism Flowers generated with his first-year performance, as he posted a 77-858-5 line across 16 regular-season games while adding eight carries for 56 yards and another score.