Flowers recorded four catches on five targets for 41 yards in Saturday's 34-10 win over the Texans.

The Ravens ran the ball 42 times in the win, which in turn limited volume for all of their pass catchers. Flowers led the team in targets but still had a modest stat line as a result, with his longest gain of the day going for 17 yards on a catch early in the second quarter. Presumably, the Ravens will be in a tighter matchup in the AFC Championship Game against either the Bills or Chiefs, which should give Flowers the chance at a more robust stat line.