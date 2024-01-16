Flowers (calf) was a limited practice participant Tuesday.

It's his first official practice participation since Week 17, but that might not have been the case if the Ravens had played a meaningful game Week 18 or been part of the wild-card round this past weekend. Flowers should be ready for Saturday's game against Houston, and it's worth noting that he played through the same calf injury Week 17 and caught three passes for 106 yards and a TD in a 56-19 win over the Dolphins (though he did play fewer snaps than usual even before the game became a blowout).