Redskins' Byron Marshall: Gets work at end of blowout
Marshall had one carry for four yards and three catches for 13 yards in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.
Marshall primarily played special teams for the first three quarters, eventually getting some touches on offense to prevent Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson from taking unnecessary hits in a blowout loss. There isn't any reason to expect more work for Marshall in a Week 15 road game against the Jaguars.
