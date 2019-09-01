The Redskins cut Marshall on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Marshall had initially made the roster following cuts, but became expendable after the team was awarded fellow running back Wendell Smallwood off waivers. Marshall will have his own chance to be claimed off waivers now, but is more likely a candidate for a practice squad spot.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week